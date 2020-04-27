Showers and Thunderstorms Tuesday Night

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Monday, April 27th

Light showers are moving through northwest Tennessee now, but rain is looking much more likely tomorrow and tomorrow night in West Tennessee. Jackson has had 25.69″ of rain so far in 2020 and an average year sees 53.29″. We’re about a third of the way through the year and we’ve already had just about half of our average annual rainfall.

TONIGHT

There’s a slight chance for scattered showers tonight in West Tennessee. Most of the rain that moves through, if any showers fall at all, will be light and thunderstorms are not expected. Overnight low temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. There’s a slight chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, but rain is much more likely late Tuesday night. Most of West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather that may occur overnight tomorrow night. The primary concern is for damaging winds but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

