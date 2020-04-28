10,052 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 188 deaths, 894 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,052 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 28. In addition, 188 people have died, and 894 are hospitalized. Another 4,921 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 24

Bedford County – 167

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 589

Blount County – 55

Bradley County – 46

Campbell County – 14

Cannon County – 11

Carroll County – 18

Carter County — 12

Cheatham County – 42

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 16

Coffee County – 33

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 70

Davidson County – 2,383

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 14

Dickson County – 71

Dyer County – 33

Fayette County – 53

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 32

Gibson County – 41

Giles County – 5

Grainger County – 5

Greene County – 42

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 17

Hamilton County – 149

Hardeman County — 11

Hardin County – 5

Hawkins County – 30

Haywood County — 19

Henderson County — 6

Henry County — 11

Hickman County – 43

Houston County – 4

Humphreys County – 10

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 18

Johnson County – 3

Knox County – 214

Lake County – 50

Lauderdale County – 17

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 12

Loudon County – 28

Macon County – 39

Madison County – 128

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 22

Maury County – 40

McMinn County – 70

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 6

Monroe County – 14

Montgomery County – 139

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 12

Overton County – 8

Perry County – 8

Polk County – 8

Putnam County – 115

Rhea County – 3

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 139

Rutherford County – 434

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 46

Shelby County – 2,376

Smith County – 20

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 47

Sumner County – 608

Tipton County – 96

Trousdale County — 50

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 7

Washington County – 54

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 18

White County – 5

Williamson County – 399

Wilson County – 249

Out of state – 251

Pending – 35

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 4,257

Black or African-American – 2,059

Other/Multiracial – 645

Asian – 223

Pending – 2,868

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,904

Hispanic – 830

Pending – 3,318

Gender:

Female – 4,639

Male – 5,119

Pending – 294

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.