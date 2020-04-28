10,052 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 188 deaths, 894 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,052 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 28. In addition, 188 people have died, and 894 are hospitalized. Another 4,921 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 24
- Bedford County – 167
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 589
- Blount County – 55
- Bradley County – 46
- Campbell County – 14
- Cannon County – 11
- Carroll County – 18
- Carter County — 12
- Cheatham County – 42
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 16
- Coffee County – 33
- Crockett County — 7
- Cumberland County – 70
- Davidson County – 2,383
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 14
- Dickson County – 71
- Dyer County – 33
- Fayette County – 53
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 32
- Gibson County – 41
- Giles County – 5
- Grainger County – 5
- Greene County – 42
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 17
- Hamilton County – 149
- Hardeman County — 11
- Hardin County – 5
- Hawkins County – 30
- Haywood County — 19
- Henderson County — 6
- Henry County — 11
- Hickman County – 43
- Houston County – 4
- Humphreys County – 10
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 18
- Johnson County – 3
- Knox County – 214
- Lake County – 50
- Lauderdale County – 17
- Lawrence County – 17
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 12
- Loudon County – 28
- Macon County – 39
- Madison County – 128
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 22
- Maury County – 40
- McMinn County – 70
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 6
- Monroe County – 14
- Montgomery County – 139
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 12
- Overton County – 8
- Perry County – 8
- Polk County – 8
- Putnam County – 115
- Rhea County – 3
- Roane County – 7
- Robertson County – 139
- Rutherford County – 434
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 5
- Sevier County – 46
- Shelby County – 2,376
- Smith County – 20
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 47
- Sumner County – 608
- Tipton County – 96
- Trousdale County — 50
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 7
- Washington County – 54
- Wayne County – 4
- Weakley County — 18
- White County – 5
- Williamson County – 399
- Wilson County – 249
- Out of state – 251
- Pending – 35
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 4,257
- Black or African-American – 2,059
- Other/Multiracial – 645
- Asian – 223
- Pending – 2,868
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,904
- Hispanic – 830
- Pending – 3,318
Gender:
- Female – 4,639
- Male – 5,119
- Pending – 294
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.