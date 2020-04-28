10,052 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 188 deaths, 894 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,052 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 28. In addition, 188 people have died, and 894 are hospitalized. Another 4,921 have recovered.

April 28The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 24
  • Bedford County – 167
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 589
  • Blount County – 55
  • Bradley County – 46
  • Campbell County – 14
  • Cannon County – 11
  • Carroll County – 18
  • Carter County —  12
  • Cheatham County – 42
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County –  5
  • Cocke County – 16
  • Coffee County – 33
  • Crockett County — 7
  • Cumberland County – 70
  • Davidson County – 2,383
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 14
  • Dickson County – 71
  • Dyer County – 33
  • Fayette County – 53
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 32
  • Gibson County – 41
  • Giles County – 5
  • Grainger County – 5
  • Greene County – 42
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 17
  • Hamilton County – 149
  • Hardeman County — 11
  • Hardin County – 5
  • Hawkins County – 30
  • Haywood County — 19
  • Henderson County — 6
  • Henry County — 11
  • Hickman County – 43
  • Houston County – 4
  • Humphreys County – 10
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 18
  • Johnson County – 3
  • Knox County – 214
  • Lake County – 50
  • Lauderdale County – 17
  • Lawrence County – 17
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 12
  • Loudon County – 28
  • Macon County – 39
  • Madison County – 128
  • Marion County – 28
  • Marshall County – 22
  • Maury County – 40
  • McMinn County – 70
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 6
  • Monroe County – 14
  • Montgomery County – 139
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 12
  • Overton County – 8
  • Perry County – 8
  • Polk County – 8
  • Putnam County – 115
  • Rhea County – 3
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 139
  • Rutherford County – 434
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 5
  • Sevier County – 46
  • Shelby County – 2,376
  • Smith County – 20
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 47
  • Sumner County – 608
  • Tipton County – 96
  • Trousdale County — 50
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 7
  • Washington County – 54
  • Wayne County – 4
  • Weakley County — 18
  • White County – 5
  • Williamson County – 399
  • Wilson County – 249
  • Out of state – 251
  • Pending – 35

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

April 29 Race

Race:

  • White – 4,257
  • Black or African-American – 2,059
  • Other/Multiracial – 645
  • Asian – 223
  • Pending – 2,868

April 28 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 5,904
  • Hispanic – 830
  • Pending – 3,318

April 28 GenderGender:

  • Female – 4,639
  • Male – 5,119
  • Pending – 294

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

