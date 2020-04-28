137 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — An additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total to 137 cases, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The newest patient is a 73-year-old woman. She is currently hospitalized.

Health department director Kim Tedford says 39 of those 137 cases are still active. Tedford said 35 cases are currently unknown, and four patients are on a ventilator.

Tedford said those unknown cases are patients who epidemiology staff have not been able to contact to confirm their health status.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 85 (62%)

38301: 32 (24%)

38356: 2 (1%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 3 (2%)

38313: 2 (1%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 8 (6%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 70 (51%)

White: 27 (20%)

Asian: 3 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 36 (26%)

Gender:

Female: 73 (53%)

Male: 64 (47%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 47 (34%)

Not recovered: 39 (28%)

Better: 16 (12%)

Unknown: 35 (26%)

Age: