138 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed there are now a total of 138 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says the latest patient is a 45-year-old man who is not hospitalized.

Epidemiology staff are now reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with the patient.

In addition, the health department says eight people are currently hospitalized. Four of those patients are currently on a ventilator, according to the health department.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 86 (63%)

38301: 32 (23%)

38356: 2 (1%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (3%)

38313: 2 (1%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 7 (5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 71 (51%)

White: 27 (20%)

Asian: 3 (2%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 36 (26%)

Gender:

Female: 73 (53%)

Male: 65 (47%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 47 (34%)

Not recovered: 39 (28%)

Better: 16 (12%)

Unknown: 36 (26%)

Age: