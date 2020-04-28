Brian Paul Robson, age 48, a resident of Oakland, Tennessee, formerly of Natchez, Mississippi, went to meet his heavenly Father, Saturday morning, April 25, 2020.

Brian was born March 27, 1972 in Natchez, Mississippi, the son of Conner and Catherine Robson. He graduated from South Natchez High School in 1991. He bowled on a league and scored two 200 games. He was very proud of that. He lived 34 years of his life in Natchez, Mississippi. In 2006, he and his parents moved to Oakland, Tennessee to be near his brother, Marc and his niece and nephew, Emma and JP. He loved being an Uncle. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He held the office of Warden about six years and was so proud of that. Anybody that knew Brian knew that he was the biggest SAINTS fan. He loved his Saints.

Brian is survived by his parents, Conner and Catherine Robson of Oakland, TN; his brother, Marc Robson and special friend, Julia Hencel; his niece, Emma and nephew, JP, all of Bartlett, TN; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a celebration of Brian’s life at a later date when it will be safe for all of us to be together.

