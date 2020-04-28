California salon owner creates custom color kits

CARLSBAD, Calif. (CBS NEWSPATH) — COVID-19 is impacting nearly every aspect of our lives, including how we manage our hair.

Many hair professionals are coming up with ways to serve their clients and keep their businesses afloat while many salons and barbershops are closed because of coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Having to lay people off and then not having income either, is the hardest part,” said Mane Bar owner Michelle Hansow.

Hansow has been coloring and styling hair for seven years, and now she is working from home to box up personalized color kits and deliver them to clients.

“The response has been good,” Hansow says. “I was a little shocked at how many people were that concerned with their grays though, too.”

Long-time client Karinna Milans got her kit and followed Hansow’s “how-to-video.”

She said the process was easy.

“Now I don’t have any grays poking out, so I’m super happy. I could do it myself, but trust me, when this is all over, I’ll be back in her chair,” Milans said.

The personalized kits start at $60. It doesn’t replace all of Hansow’s lost income, so she’s launched online hair classes and stays connected on social media.

“I’ve had so many reposts of people, like, I don’t even know, which has been, it’s honestly been crazy,” Hansow said. “Social media has definitely really helped with a lot.”

Hansow says offering custom color kits is also a way to serve clients during what could be an overwhelming demand for hair services when her salon can re-open.