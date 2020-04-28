Carroll Lake to reopen May 1

JACKSON — Carroll Lake in Carroll County, near McKenzie, is reopening Friday, May 1. Carroll Lake has been closed since June 2014 when a flood destroyed the spillway, resulting in the lake being drained.

Carroll Lake is open to fishing seven days a week. The lake is open one-half hour before official sunrise and will close one-half hour after official sunset. A fishing license and a daily lake permit are required to fish. All residents 16 through 64 years of age, and non-residents 16 years of age or older must have a lake permit. Sportsman license and lifetime license holders do not need a lake permit.

The lake has been stocked with largemouth bass, bluegill, black crappie, green sunfish, redear, yellow bullhead, bowfin, golden shiner, lake chubsucker, warmouth, channel catfish, spotted gar, and walleye. Only rods and reels, poles, hand-held lines, and jugs may be used. Snagging is prohibited. Creel and length limits are as follows:

Largemouth Bass: 5 per day, 15-inch minimum length limit

5 per day, 15-inch minimum length limit Bluegill/Redear: 20 per day in combination, no length limit

20 per day in combination, no length limit Crappie (all species): No creel limit; no length limit

No creel limit; no length limit Blue/Channel Catfish: 5 per day in combination, no length limit

5 per day in combination, no length limit Walleye: 16-inch minimum length limit, 5 fish creel limit

16-inch minimum length limit, 5 fish creel limit Species not listed: statewide regulations apply

To find out more about Carroll Lake and other TWRA fishing lakes, click here.