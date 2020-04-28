County, city mayor discuss phases of reopening

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city and county mayor of the Hub City met virtually to help inform the public about our economy.

Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris and Jackson Mayor Scott Conger went into detail about the many phases they will take to gradually open back up the economy.

Through Facebook Live, people were able to ask the mayors questions about each phase.

We are currently in what they call “Phase 1,” with restaurants and retail businesses opening at 50 percent occupancy.

“Nail salons, hair salons, tattoo parlors, establishments, gyms, pet grooming, tanning salons, is all included in the next phase,” Mayor Conger said.

The broadcast was led by Ryan Porter from the local non-profit, theCO. Mayor Harris says each phase is dependent on the success of the previous phase.