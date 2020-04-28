Dresden public buildings, parks remain closed; adjusts curfew

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A Facebook post by the City of Dresden says city buildings and parks will remain closed through May 15.

The post says City Hall will also continue to work with closed doors until at least June 1. Residents should continue to pay their water bill through the drop box.

The curfew that was put in place on March 30 will remain, but will be adjusted to fit the sunrise and sunset.

Beginning May 1, curfew hours will be from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to the city.

