George Lewis Hall Sr.

George Lewis Hall Sr. went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020 at his residence

at the age of 91. He was born to the parents of Roland and Donna Martin Hall in

Florence, AL.

Mr. George L Hall was retired from custodial care at Jackson Madison County

Hospital and served as a door greeter at Englewood Baptist Church for many

years. He enjoyed doing yard work and cleaning anything.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Betty Craig Hall of Jackson, TN; three

daughters, Peggy Carlton Ciccantelli (husband Leland Carlton) of Lincoln Park, MI;

Carol and Donna Hall of Jackson, TN; two sons, Robert Lewis (wife Pam) of

Macomb, MI; George Lewis (wife Kim) of Beech Bluff, TN; grandchildren, Kristen

Mosley (husband Nick) of Tennessee, Terry, Tommy, John, Michael, Richard,

Scott, and Louann Whitsipp (husband Craig) of Michigan and eleven great

grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 N.

Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305 in memory of George Hall Sr.

SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

at New Haven Cemetery in Ridgley, TN with Bro. Mark White officiating.

A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Hall in honoring his life will be held at a later

date.

