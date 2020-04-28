George Lewis Hall Sr.
George Lewis Hall Sr. went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020 at his residence
at the age of 91. He was born to the parents of Roland and Donna Martin Hall in
Florence, AL.
Mr. George L Hall was retired from custodial care at Jackson Madison County
Hospital and served as a door greeter at Englewood Baptist Church for many
years. He enjoyed doing yard work and cleaning anything.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Betty Craig Hall of Jackson, TN; three
daughters, Peggy Carlton Ciccantelli (husband Leland Carlton) of Lincoln Park, MI;
Carol and Donna Hall of Jackson, TN; two sons, Robert Lewis (wife Pam) of
Macomb, MI; George Lewis (wife Kim) of Beech Bluff, TN; grandchildren, Kristen
Mosley (husband Nick) of Tennessee, Terry, Tommy, John, Michael, Richard,
Scott, and Louann Whitsipp (husband Craig) of Michigan and eleven great
grandchildren.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Englewood Baptist Church, 2239 N.
Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305 in memory of George Hall Sr.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020
at New Haven Cemetery in Ridgley, TN with Bro. Mark White officiating.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Hall in honoring his life will be held at a later
date.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com