‘Give Back 731’ encourages community to support nonprofits

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nonprofits across West Tennessee need your help during the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, Giving Tuesday and Give Back 731 is talked about in November, but with the needs nonprofits have during the COVID-19 outbreak, they’ve decided to have one day for community members to help now.

“There’s organizations like RIFA who are providing food to people in this moment, there are folks like WRAP and others, the Dream Center, who are sheltering people in this moment. There are several others who are doing all types of incredible work,” said Matt Marshall, president/CEO of United Way West Tennessee.

This idea came about after United Way partnered with the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation for the COVID-19 response fund.

So far they’ve donated $18,000 to nonprofits through the fund, but now they want to give you the chance to help.

“We’re the volunteer state, and we always step up when there’s a need. And, this is no different,” said Beth Koffman, vice president of operations for West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

Starting at midnight on Tuesday, May 5, you’ll have the opportunity to donate to more than 60 nonprofits all across West Tennessee.

Toyota Motors North America is also getting in on Give Back 731. They’re willing to match up to $25,000 in donations. All you have to do is take five to give five.

“Any multiples of five is what they’re encouraging because it’s happening on [May 5th]. So we want the community to give what they can,” Koffman said.

Organizers say Give Back 731 is a day to show unity.

“It’s important for us to rally our community around those in need to be able to provide for our neighbor,” Marshall said.

Click here for more information.