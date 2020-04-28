Huntingdon Police Department helps deliver groceries

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — When the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Carroll County, the Huntingdon Police Department knew they had a tough road ahead.

“We have our share of elderly population, as well as compromised immune systems, and the police department wanted to do something extra to help our residents out,” said Walter Smothers, Director of Public Safety for Huntingdon.

Smothers says they came up with a grocery delivery service.

“If persons are in need of having their groceries delivered, rather than taking the risk of going out, we will pick their groceries up at Cash Saver and deliver it to them,” Smothers said.

Residents can pay by check, credit card or debit card. If it’s by check, the police department will drop off the check at the store.

The process is simple.

“We’re only delivering in the city limits. Call the police department first and get signed up with the dispatch. Then they can call Cash Saver, speak with the manager there, and place their order,” Smothers said.

“We got a great police department, and I’m just glad we can help out. That’s what we’re supposed to do in times like this,” said Jackie Streetman, Store Manager at Cash Saver in Huntingdon.

Since the deliveries started last week, Cash Saver and the police department have delivered to around 10 residents. They hope getting the word out will benefit others.

“So I’m hoping this will pick it up and we can help some more people,” Streetman said.

“That’s just the way we roll here in Huntingdon. We try to step up our game, and we try to serve our citizens in any way that we can,” Smothers said.

Residents Mac and Charlotte Blair were a couple who used the delivery service. They say they appreciate the time and effort Huntingdon police put into delivering groceries, and that the service helps residents who are disabled, as well as older residents who are afraid to go out because of coronavirus.

The number for the Huntingdon Police Department is (731) 986-5310.

You can submit your shopping list to Cash Saver at (731) 986-3744 or by email at storemanager9@ewjames.com.