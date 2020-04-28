Jackson area small businesses prepare for reopening

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some small businesses in Jackson plan to reopen Wednesday in compliance with Gov. Bill Lee’s guidelines.

“We are excited to get back to business because we’re independent, this is how we make a living. If they allow us to reopen, we’re going to reopen,” said Third Eye Curiosities co-owner Hunter Cross.

Gov. Lee announced last week that retailers will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday, April 29.

In Jackson, that includes Third Eye Curiosities, a downtown record store.

Cross says they’re planning to limit the number of customers who come in, and all customers will need to wear a mask.

Third Eye Curiosities has used curbside and delivery services in the beginning of the statewide retail closures.

“They would message me, and I would deliver it, or they’d come and pick it up. That’s worked for a little while, but of course that slows everything down as far as revenue,” Cross said.

He says the store saw a 90 percent drop in revenue since the pandemic hit Tennessee.

“With the slow reopening, soft reopening, we expect to see revenue to go back up slowly but surely,” Cross said.

Suzie Baba, who owns Lazy Suzy boutique in north Jackson, is asking residents to support small businesses as they reopen.

“If you don’t get out and shop, it’s going to really hurt us, and you won’t be able to see us here anymore because we won’t be able to survive,” Baba said.

Baba is one of the owners who will be reopening on Wednesday.

“I would like to maintain at least three or four people at a time, no more than that,” Baba said. “Because it’s for your safety and my safety, too.”

The store will offer hand sanitizer at the door.

Customers will also be asked to wear a mask while in the store, and they will provide a mask if customers don’t have one.

“Anybody who has a mask does not need to take another mask from the store because we want to give it to someone else who doesn’t have a mask,” Baba said.

According to the Jackson Chamber, other small businesses planning to reopen Wednesday include Vineyard’s Gifts, Sassy Grace, LD2 Consignment and Robert’s Jewelers.

You can read the retail guidelines here, and the general guidelines for businesses here.