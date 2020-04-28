Jackson Christian student celebrates 17th birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — One Jackson teen received a special happy birthday surprise from the community and her loved ones.

Jackson Christian School student Olivia Gaston celebrated 17 years on Tuesday!

The coronavirus didn’t stop her friends and family in helping her celebrate with a birthday party parade.

Gaston said she was really excited to see everyone drive by. She said she has been having fun all day.

She has been talking to friends and enjoying her gifts from her big sister, Taylor Young.

“My older sister got me a book, two books. She loves to read. I do too. Thank you to everyone for coming out to my parade,” Gaston said.

Young said that it was very uplifting and positive to see the community come together to help make her day.