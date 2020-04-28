Reopened dining rooms in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson began phase one of their economic recovery plan Monday, April 27, which includes allowing restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. As a result, the following local restaurants have reopened their dining rooms. The list will be updated as more information becomes available.
- Picasso
http://picassopizzeria.com/bistro/
(731) 664-5070
- Dixie Cafe
https://www.caseyjones.com/dixie-cafe/
(731) 668-1223
- Blacksmith
http://www.thejacksonblacksmith.com/
(731) 736-3483
- Dixie Castle
https://www.facebook.com/dixiecastledowntown/
(731) 423-3359
- Mama Baudo’s Chow Bella
https://www.facebook.com/mamabaudoschowbella/
(731) 240-1550
- ComeUnity Cafe
http://comeunitycafe.org/
(731) 300-4674
- Brooksie’s Barn
http://www.brooksiesbarn.com/
(731) 664-2276
- Dumplins Bistro & Bakery
http://www.dumplinsbistro.com/
(731) 664-4959
- Green Frog Coffee Co.
https://www.greenfrogcoffeeco.com/
(731) 265-6262
- Sparky’s Pizzeria & Grill
http://www.sparkyspizzeria.com/
(731) 256-8496
- Mulligan’s
https://www.facebook.com/JacksonMulligans/
(731) 660-6595