Reopened dining rooms in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson began phase one of their economic recovery plan Monday, April 27, which includes allowing restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. As a result, the following local restaurants have reopened their dining rooms. The list will be updated as more information becomes available.

http://picassopizzeria.com/bistro/ (731) 664-5070 Dixie Cafe

https://www.caseyjones.com/dixie-cafe/ (731) 668-1223 Blacksmith

http://www.thejacksonblacksmith.com/ (731) 736-3483 Dixie Castle

https://www.facebook.com/dixiecastledowntown/ (731) 423-3359 Mama Baudo’s Chow Bella

https://www.facebook.com/mamabaudoschowbella/ (731) 240-1550 ComeUnity Cafe

http://comeunitycafe.org/ (731) 300-4674 Brooksie’s Barn

http://www.brooksiesbarn.com/ (731) 664-2276 Dumplins Bistro & Bakery

http://www.dumplinsbistro.com/ (731) 664-4959 Green Frog Coffee Co.

https://www.greenfrogcoffeeco.com/ (731) 265-6262 Sparky’s Pizzeria & Grill

http://www.sparkyspizzeria.com/ (731) 256-8496 Mulligan’s

