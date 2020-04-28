Reopened dining rooms in Jackson

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson began phase one of their economic recovery plan Monday, April 27, which includes allowing restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. As a result, the following local restaurants have reopened their dining rooms. The list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Mgn 1280x960 70831p00 Mbsuu

Categories: Local News, News, Restaurants

Related Posts