Risk for Severe Thunderstorms Overnight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, April 28th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving into southwest Tennessee now but we’re more concerned with a risk for severe weather overnight in West Tennessee. A cold front is moving toward the Mid-South now and will likely return thunderstorms to the entire area tonight. Some thunderstorms may be severe, so stay weather-aware and make sure to have a way to receive warning information overnight as these thunderstorms will be coming through while most of us are asleep.

TONIGHT

There is a risk for severe thunderstorms and while the tornado threat is low it isn’t 0. Temperatures will drop only to the upper 50s tonight and scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible tomorrow.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likeliest in the afternoon and early evening with temperatures close to 70°F Wednesday afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rain but the risk for severe weather is low. We’ll be dry on Thursday for the last day of the month. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

