Showers Decrease Thru Late Morning

Weather Update: Tuesday, April 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. I am still tracking a few patchy areas of rain this morning. There is still a weak boundary that is draped over the region, which is helping the focus the gradually increasing southwesterly flow. The boundary should fizzle through the late morning hours. We should see a decrease in overall cloud cover as the boundary weekends and a capping inversion develops. Temperatures should climb through the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon with high around 77°F. Due to the cap, we don’t expect to see much if any convection at all during the day time hours, or even this evening. For tonight, the storm threat will come from leftovers after a storm complex. Short-ranged high resolution guidance still indicate a line that rapidly weakens after crossing the Mississippi river. I still think it will leave an outflow boundary that may produce sub-severe wind gusts between 35-50 mph. The main cold front will lag behind, and will likely produce additional showers through Wednesday morning and early afternoon before ushering in cooler drier air for the remainder of the week.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

