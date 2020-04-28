State releases guidelines for gyms, exercise facilties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Economic Recovery Group has released guidelines for gyms and exercise facilities.

Guidance for gyms and exercise facilities include the following:

Restrict occupancy to 50 percent capacity.

Implement social distancing guidelines.

Regularly disinfect high-touch areas and equipment.

Close showers, locker rooms and lockers until further notice.

Close swimming pools, hot tubs saunas and other recreational spa and water facilities.

Close basketball, racquetball and other areas for team sports.

Close self-service options like coffee or smoothie bars.

Group fitness classes should only be held if they can comply with social distancing guidelines.

Encourage PPE use for employees and customers.

Adjust equipment to be 6 feet apart.

Gyms are recommended to check customers and employees for illness before entering the gym, according to the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group.

To see the full list of guidelines, visit TN.gov.