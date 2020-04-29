10,366 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 195 deaths, 1,013 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,366 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, April 29. In addition, 195 people have died, and 1,013 are hospitalized. Another 5,140 have recovered.

April 29

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 27
  • Bedford County – 168
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 592
  • Blount County – 55
  • Bradley County – 48
  • Campbell County – 14
  • Cannon County – 11
  • Carroll County – 18
  • Carter County — 12
  • Cheatham County – 42
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County – 16
  • Coffee County – 35
  • Crockett County — 7
  • Cumberland County – 71
  • Davidson County – 2,424
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 14
  • Dickson County – 71
  • Dyer County – 34
  • Fayette County – 53
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 34
  • Gibson County – 44
  • Giles County – 7
  • Grainger County – 5
  • Greene County – 43
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 17
  • Hamilton County – 152
  • Hardeman County — 11
  • Hardin County – 5
  • Hawkins County – 30
  • Haywood County — 19
  • Henderson County — 6
  • Henry County — 11
  • Hickman County – 43
  • Houston County – 5
  • Humphreys County – 10
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 18
  • Johnson County – 3
  • Knox County – 220
  • Lake County – 50
  • Lauderdale County – 18
  • Lawrence County – 17
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 13
  • Loudon County – 32
  • Macon County – 39
  • Madison County – 129
  • Marion County – 28
  • Marshall County – 22
  • Maury County – 42
  • McMinn County – 88
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 8
  • Monroe County – 16
  • Montgomery County – 141
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 12
  • Overton County – 8
  • Perry County – 8
  • Polk County – 7
  • Putnam County – 119
  • Rhea County – 4
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 139
  • Rutherford County – 443
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 5
  • Sevier County – 48
  • Shelby County – 2,414
  • Smith County – 20
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 48
  • Sumner County – 619
  • Tipton County – 98
  • Trousdale County — 50
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 7
  • Washington County – 54
  • Wayne County – 4
  • Weakley County — 21
  • White County – 6
  • Williamson County – 403
  • Wilson County – 246
  • Out of state – 234
  • Pending – 189

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

April 29 Race

Race:

  • White – 4,427
  • Black or African-American – 2,154
  • Other/Multiracial – 688
  • Asian – 239
  • Pending – 2,858

April 29 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,153
  • Hispanic – 899
  • Pending – 3,314

April 29 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 4,763
  • Male – 5,318
  • Pending – 285

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

