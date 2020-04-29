10,366 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 195 deaths, 1,013 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,366 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, April 29. In addition, 195 people have died, and 1,013 are hospitalized. Another 5,140 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 27
- Bedford County – 168
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 592
- Blount County – 55
- Bradley County – 48
- Campbell County – 14
- Cannon County – 11
- Carroll County – 18
- Carter County — 12
- Cheatham County – 42
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County – 16
- Coffee County – 35
- Crockett County — 7
- Cumberland County – 71
- Davidson County – 2,424
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 14
- Dickson County – 71
- Dyer County – 34
- Fayette County – 53
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 34
- Gibson County – 44
- Giles County – 7
- Grainger County – 5
- Greene County – 43
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 17
- Hamilton County – 152
- Hardeman County — 11
- Hardin County – 5
- Hawkins County – 30
- Haywood County — 19
- Henderson County — 6
- Henry County — 11
- Hickman County – 43
- Houston County – 5
- Humphreys County – 10
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 18
- Johnson County – 3
- Knox County – 220
- Lake County – 50
- Lauderdale County – 18
- Lawrence County – 17
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 13
- Loudon County – 32
- Macon County – 39
- Madison County – 129
- Marion County – 28
- Marshall County – 22
- Maury County – 42
- McMinn County – 88
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 8
- Monroe County – 16
- Montgomery County – 141
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 12
- Overton County – 8
- Perry County – 8
- Polk County – 7
- Putnam County – 119
- Rhea County – 4
- Roane County – 7
- Robertson County – 139
- Rutherford County – 443
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 5
- Sevier County – 48
- Shelby County – 2,414
- Smith County – 20
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 48
- Sumner County – 619
- Tipton County – 98
- Trousdale County — 50
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 7
- Washington County – 54
- Wayne County – 4
- Weakley County — 21
- White County – 6
- Williamson County – 403
- Wilson County – 246
- Out of state – 234
- Pending – 189
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 4,427
- Black or African-American – 2,154
- Other/Multiracial – 688
- Asian – 239
- Pending – 2,858
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,153
- Hispanic – 899
- Pending – 3,314
Gender:
- Female – 4,763
- Male – 5,318
- Pending – 285
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.