10,366 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 195 deaths, 1,013 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,366 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, April 29. In addition, 195 people have died, and 1,013 are hospitalized. Another 5,140 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 27

Bedford County – 168

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 592

Blount County – 55

Bradley County – 48

Campbell County – 14

Cannon County – 11

Carroll County – 18

Carter County — 12

Cheatham County – 42

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 16

Coffee County – 35

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 71

Davidson County – 2,424

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 14

Dickson County – 71

Dyer County – 34

Fayette County – 53

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 34

Gibson County – 44

Giles County – 7

Grainger County – 5

Greene County – 43

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 17

Hamilton County – 152

Hardeman County — 11

Hardin County – 5

Hawkins County – 30

Haywood County — 19

Henderson County — 6

Henry County — 11

Hickman County – 43

Houston County – 5

Humphreys County – 10

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 18

Johnson County – 3

Knox County – 220

Lake County – 50

Lauderdale County – 18

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 13

Loudon County – 32

Macon County – 39

Madison County – 129

Marion County – 28

Marshall County – 22

Maury County – 42

McMinn County – 88

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 8

Monroe County – 16

Montgomery County – 141

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 12

Overton County – 8

Perry County – 8

Polk County – 7

Putnam County – 119

Rhea County – 4

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 139

Rutherford County – 443

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 48

Shelby County – 2,414

Smith County – 20

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 48

Sumner County – 619

Tipton County – 98

Trousdale County — 50

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 7

Washington County – 54

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 21

White County – 6

Williamson County – 403

Wilson County – 246

Out of state – 234

Pending – 189

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 4,427

Black or African-American – 2,154

Other/Multiracial – 688

Asian – 239

Pending – 2,858

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,153

Hispanic – 899

Pending – 3,314

Gender:

Female – 4,763

Male – 5,318

Pending – 285

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.