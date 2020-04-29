141 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed three new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning.

The patients are a 40-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old man.

Health department officials say none of these patients are currently hospitalized.

Director Kim Tedford says eight patients are hospitalized, and three patients are on ventilators. Tedford said a fourth patient was taken off the ventilator Tuesday night and their condition is improving.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 90 (64%)

38301: 33 (23%)

38356: 2 (1%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (3%)

38313: 2 (1%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 5 (4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 93 (66%)

White: 37 (26%)

Asian: 5 (3.5%)

Hispanic: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 5 (3.5%)

Gender:

Female: 75 (53%)

Male: 66 (47%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 65 (46%)

Not recovered: 29 (21%)

Better: 13 (9%)

Unknown: 34 (24%)

Age: