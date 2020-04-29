143 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total to 143, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The health department says the two newest patients are a 17-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman.
Neither of these patients are hospitalized, according to the health department.
Officials say eight residents are currently hospitalized. Only one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 90 (63%)
- 38301: 34 (24%)
- 38356: 2 (1%)
- 38391: 3 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (3%)
- 38313: 3 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
- Unknown: 5 (3%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 94 (66%)
- White: 39 (27%)
- Asian: 5 (4%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 1 (1%)
- Unspecified: 2 (1%)
Gender:
- Female: 77 (54%)
- Male: 66 (46%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 71 (50%)
- Not recovered: 30 (21%)
- Better: 16 (11%)
- Unknown: 26 (18%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 3 (2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 19 (13%)
- 31 – 40 years: 19 (13%)
- 41 – 50 years: 27 (19%)
- 51 – 60 years: 42 (29%)
- 61 – 70 years: 21 (15%)
- 71 – 80 years: 10 (7%)
- 80 + : 1 (1%)