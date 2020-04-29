143 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total to 143, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the two newest patients are a 17-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman.

Neither of these patients are hospitalized, according to the health department.

Officials say eight residents are currently hospitalized. Only one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 90 (63%)

38301: 34 (24%)

38356: 2 (1%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (3%)

38313: 3 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Unknown: 5 (3%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 94 (66%)

White: 39 (27%)

Asian: 5 (4%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

Female: 77 (54%)

Male: 66 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 71 (50%)

Not recovered: 30 (21%)

Better: 16 (11%)

Unknown: 26 (18%)

Age: