143 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total to 143, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Coronavirus

The health department says the two newest patients are a 17-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman.

Neither of these patients are hospitalized, according to the health department.

Officials say eight residents are currently hospitalized. Only one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 90 (63%)
  • 38301: 34 (24%)
  • 38356: 2 (1%)
  • 38391: 3 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (3%)
  • 38313: 3 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)
  • Unknown: 5 (3%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 94 (66%)
  • White: 39 (27%)
  • Asian: 5 (4%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 1 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 2 (1%)

Gender:

  • Female: 77 (54%)
  • Male: 66 (46%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 71 (50%)
  • Not recovered: 30 (21%)
  • Better: 16 (11%)
  • Unknown: 26 (18%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 3 (2%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 19 (13%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 19 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 27 (19%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 42 (29%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 21 (15%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 10 (7%)
  • 80 + : 1 (1%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts