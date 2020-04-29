Christ Community Health Services provides COVID-19 testing by appointment

JACKSON, Tenn. — For 25 years, Christ Community Health Services has been serving the less fortunate communities in Memphis, and in January, they opened their first location in Jackson.

“We are the first federally qualified health center in Jackson. And, we knew there was a great need here, especially in the east Jackson population,” said Shannon Walker, vice president of operations for Christ Community Health Services.

This week they’re providing COVID-19 testing for the community.

“Daily we’re doing testing at four o’ clock for a maximum of 15 people per day,” Walker said.

You must set up an appointment to be tested, and they are offering a drive up COVID-19 Testing site on Friday from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. But, you do have to be showing symptoms or be exposed to someone that’s tested positive. And, they ask you preregister before you come.

“Text 41444 and the message will be ‘testJAX’, and then it will send you a link where you can get registered and one of our staff will follow up with you and tell you exactly what time to show up,” Walker said.

Make sure that when you send the “‘testJAX” message, it’s all one word, and have your ID so they can verify who you are.