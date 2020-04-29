Florist celebrates reopening with open air market

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local florist celebrates reopening to the public with a market.

Sand’s Florist on Old Hickory Cove hosted an open air market outside in the parking lot Wednesday morning, but had to move inside when it started raining.

Several customers stopped and smelled the flowers, and bought some too.

Customers had to wear a face mask and maintain social distance while shopping.

Owner Jerri Maxwell says she’s excited about the turnout.

“Right at 9:00, we had about five cars pull up in the parking lot at about the same time. It’s pretty exciting to see people out,” Maxwell said.

Sand’s Florist is still doing curbside pickup and delivery for customers.