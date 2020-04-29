Local leaders plan for next economic recovery phase as retail stores reopen

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local officials discussed the reopening of retail stores and answered common questions concerning coronavirus in their daily press conference.

Retail store fronts were allowed to open across the state Wednesday.

“That’s exciting news, and hopefully, we ‘ll be looking at more openings as we go along if our numbers stay in the range we expect them to, to go to the next phase,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

They are already looking toward that next phase, too.

City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they still plan on opening salons and barber shops on May 4.

“Right now we’re maintaining our plan, and we’re just trying to work on the details and the guidelines we can provide to businesses before we get into phase two,” Mayor Conger said.

This is a different date than Governor Bill Lee’s plan for the rest of the state.

“We have the liberty to do things differently from what the other 89 counties do, for what’s best for our county,” Mayor Conger said.

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department director Kim Tedford and Mayor Conger also answered a few questions about the coronavirus from WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Julia Ewoldt.

“Have we had anyone who has recovered from the virus get it again?” “I don’t know if I can say they’ve gotten it again, because I don’t know if that’s known,” Tedford said. “Have we had someone that’s tested positive then continued to test positive? Yes. I can answer that question.” “If someone knowingly has coronavirus, and they go out in public, what happens? How do we enforce self-isolating?” “We can encourage them and make contact with them on a daily or every other day basis to make sure we’re stressing the importance of doing that,” said Mayor Conger. “But, our hands are pretty tied as far as what we can do to that person who is not self isolating.”

Leaders also discussed the reopening of gyms on May 4. Mayor Conger said they are working with gyms in Jackson to come up with guidelines.

Governor Lee said across the state, gyms can open May 1.

