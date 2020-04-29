Mild And Breezy With Spotty Showers

Weather Update: Wednesday, April 29 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We managed to make it through last night and this morning without much fanfare. That was the forecast though, lingering showers behind the initial squall line will decrease through this morning. The main cold front is still on the way to the area. There is a line of brief heavy showers in a narrow band along the front as it moves east. Once the cold front passes, we do expect another lull in the chance of rain through this afternoon. However we still may see additional convective showers by late this afternoon. The upper low will keep clouds around through the start of the evening, but I think there will be a gradual decrease in clouds as temps fall back into the upper 40s.

