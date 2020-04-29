Mugshots : Madison County : 04/27/20 – 04/29/20

1/9 Anthony Johnson Identity theft

2/9 Clifton Barham Criminal trespass

3/9 Kelsea Williams Shoplifting/theft of property

4/9 Kiara Beard Violation of order of protection

5/9 Montrell Huddleston Aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation

6/9 Nakia Moore Aggravated domestic assault

7/9 Stanley Harvell Violation of probation

8/9 Tatyana Catchings Accessory after the fact



9/9 Taurean White Aggravated domestic assault



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 04/27/20 and 7 a.m. on 04/29/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.