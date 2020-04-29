NHC HomeCare, Caris Hospice bring joy to senior living facilities

MILAN, Tenn. — During the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors in skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities have not been able to have visitors.

Staff at NHC HomeCare and Caris Hospice decided to bring some cheer by painting seniors’ windows.

They have already painted windows for six facilities across West Tennessee.

They will be painting windows for residents at Southern Oaks Senior Living Thursday at 1 p.m. in Henderson, and will be at Etheridge House Senior Living and Memory Care in Union City at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1.