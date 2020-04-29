North Side High School holds drive-thru cap and gown pickup

Josh Robinson

JACKSON, Tenn. — North Side High School staff lined the parking lot as seniors showed up to get their caps and gowns and a yard sign Wednesday morning.

Screen Shot 2020 04 29 At 11.07.05 Am

Not even the rain could dampen the fun.

They have 240 graduating seniors this year.

Screen Shot 2020 04 29 At 11.06.52 Am

“We love them,” said Assistant Principal Mia Moore. “We know this is a crazy time for them and that this is not what they expected. But, we are empathizing with them and we’re trying to do whatever we can to make this time a little better and brighter for them.”

Screen Shot 2020 04 29 At 11.06.07 Am

And for seniors that couldn’t make it today, their counselor will set up a time for them to get their cap and gown.

