North Side High School holds drive-thru cap and gown pickup

JACKSON, Tenn. — North Side High School staff lined the parking lot as seniors showed up to get their caps and gowns and a yard sign Wednesday morning.

Not even the rain could dampen the fun.

They have 240 graduating seniors this year.

“We love them,” said Assistant Principal Mia Moore. “We know this is a crazy time for them and that this is not what they expected. But, we are empathizing with them and we’re trying to do whatever we can to make this time a little better and brighter for them.”

And for seniors that couldn’t make it today, their counselor will set up a time for them to get their cap and gown.