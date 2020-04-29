Officers investigate 3 shootings in 1 night

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.–“I could be dead right now,” said Kylie Thomas.

At 8:30 p.m., 9:06 p.m. and 11:49 p.m. Tuesday night, shots were fired in 3 different locations.

Sheriff Troy Klyce of the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department said the first shooting was in the 100 block of Autumn Valley Road in Alamo. The second in the 100 block of Taylor Drive in Bells and the third in the 500 block of Egg Hill Road in Alamo.

“It seems at this point that we can say that we feel like it is, gang related issue,” said Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce.

Sheriff Klyce said the third shooting where several shots were fired into an apartment, led them to believe it’s gang related.

“I don’t know, like it’s just crazy,” said Thomas.

Not 5, not 10, but 24 shots were fired into one apartment while 2 people were in it and out of those 24 bullets only 1 of those bullets managed to make its way into the apartment.

“I could have been putting those dishes up and it could have hit me, like I’m just really thankful to be alive,” said Thomas.

Sheriff Klyce said no one was injured in either of the shootings.

“And we didn’t see nobody or nothing, we was looking outside, wasn’t nobody around or anything,” said Thomas.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to submit a tip through the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department App.

You can also call the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department at 731-696-2104.