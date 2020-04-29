Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, April 29th

Showers and thunderstorms were scarce at 3 o’clock this afternoon but the chance for rain persists through the remainder of the daylight hours, and it may not be until after sunset that showers finally leave the area. We’ll have drier weather for the end of April tomorrow and beginning of May on Friday.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue moving through West Tennessee this afternoon and evening but drier weather is expected overnight. Under partly cloudy skies tonight, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 40s by sunrise Thursday.

We’ll have cloudy skies near the Tennessee River tomorrow morning, but otherwise, you can expect sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. It’ll still be breezy out there tomorrow with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

