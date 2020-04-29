School resource officers face off in ‘SRO challenge’

MILAN, Tenn.– A police department starts a unique challenge for its school resource officers.

“We wanted to have a way that we could reach out and still be engaged with the young people and the students of the Milan school system, but we were looking for an opportunity to do it in a way that we haven’t seen done before,” Lt. Nick Glenn said.

The Milan Police Department came up with the school resource officer challenge to keep students engaged while out of school.

Students are encouraged to send in a safe, fun and legal activity, which can be chosen as the challenge for the week.

“It’s very entertaining to look at those that have come in, and to see those keep coming in in the future,” Lt. Glenn said.

The first challenge between SROs was the pushup challenge, and the winner received chow babies from Chow Wagon.

“Easy, too easy. No competition. It was fun, it was very interesting. Sgt. Strayhorn, she tried,” Officer Dominique Moore, the SRO at Milan High School, said.

Sgt. Chasity Strayhorn is the SRO at Milan Elementary and Milan Middle schools.

“I miss the kids, and I’m sure Officer Moore will say the same, but I’m pretty sure they’re just as excited as I am to put Officer Moore in his place,” Sgt. Strayhorn said.

They faced off in a challenge to see who blinks first in a best two out of three.

Officer Moore won.

“It definitely shows the kids a side of us. They usually see us just in work mode sometimes, so it’s definitely fun to get engaged with them and show them we can actually have fun,” Officer Moore said.

Lt. Glenn says, so far, challenges sent in include a basketball challenge, a burpee challenge, and a tricep dip challenge.