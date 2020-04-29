Tennessee tourism locations take financial hit amid pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee tourist spots like Casey Jones Village in Jackson have taken a financial hit since nonessential businesses closed in March as part of the response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

But there’s hope for the future.

The village’s restaurant could reopen Friday, and the train museum could start hosting visitors again later in May.

As businesses start to gradually reopen across the state, big-name Tennessee tourist draws like Dollywood, Graceland and the Grand Ole Opry remained closed Wednesday.

But many tourism destinations are preparing to start welcoming visitors once again in a state where tourists spent $22 billion in 2018.