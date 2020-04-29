Trending Warmer After Thursday

Weather Update – 10:30 p.m. – Wednesday, April 29th

Showers have finally left the area! We’ve had 25.97″ of rain in Jackson so far in 2020 and that puts us on pace for having the 10th wettest year on record. We’ll have drier weather for the end of April tomorrow and beginning of May on Friday.

TONIGHT

Under partly cloudy skies tonight, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 40s by sunrise Thursday. Winds will continue to be breezy in West Tennessee overnight but the Wind Advisory has expired, so strong winds are not expected.

We’ll have cloudy skies near the Tennessee River tomorrow morning, but otherwise, you can expect sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s later Thursday morning and afternoon. t’ll still be breezy out there tomorrow with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph. Warmer weather continues to look likely later in the week with highs in the 80s this weekend. However, another cold snap is forecast for the end of next week bringing cooler weather to West Tennessee around Mother’s Day. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

