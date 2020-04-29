TVA partners with JEA in COVID-19 response fund

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund received a boost through a contribution from the Jackson Energy Authority, matched by the COVID-19 Community Care Fund of the TVA.

The TVA COVID-19 Fund was established to help local power companies meet immediate community needs and hardships created by this pandemic.

Jim Ferrell, President/CEO Jackson Energy Authority, felt the TVA’s objective matched perfectly with the Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. “The Foundation’s effort to meet immediate individual needs, not covered by other sources, was a much needed step,” stated Ferrell. “We appreciate TVA assisting our community.”

“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeanette Mills, TVA Executive Vice-President and Chief External Relations Officer. “TVA has a mission of service to make life better for the people of the Valley, and providing these funds to address immediate needs is one way we can help ease the burdens on families and communities.”

Monte Cooper, Sr. Vice-President of Electricity at the Jackson Energy Authority, reported a $20,000 donation matched by $20,000 from the TVA would add appreciably to the initial $20,000 committed by the Foundation to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Fund, administered through grants to non-profit groups, will address needs for those who have experienced job loss, reduction in hours, food and housing insecurity and other issues that unemployment and other government assistance do not cover.

“There is not a government program to address every individual circumstance,” summarized The Foundation’s, Frank McMeen. “This matching contribution from TVA and the Jackson Energy Authority, along with many other individual and corporate donors, will further enable our efforts to fill the gaps and assist individuals and families negatively impacted by the coronavirus.”