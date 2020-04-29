USJ holds parade for top students

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson made sure its top students received special recognition. Parents and staff from USJ got together Wednesday afternoon and formed their own parade.

The group drove to the houses of both the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for USJ’s graduating class.

The idea came from the school’s staff, who wanted to give the students a proper ceremony for their accomplishments.

The parade was a chance for many of them to see each other for the first time in months.

“So for us to be socially distant, even in our cars, and see one another, and celebrate a really big day in our school is a great day for all of us,” said Carol Ryan, Director of College Advising for USJ.

Over 20 cars participated in the parade.