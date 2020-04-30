10,735 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 199 deaths, 1,045 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,735 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 30. In addition, 199 people have died, and 1,045 are hospitalized. Another 5,338 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 28
- Bedford County – 173
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 594
- Blount County – 56
- Bradley County – 49
- Campbell County – 15
- Cannon County –12
- Carroll County – 18
- Carter County — 12
- Cheatham County – 46
- Chester County – 10
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 5
- Cocke County –16
- Coffee County – 36
- Crockett County — 7
- Cumberland County – 74
- Davidson County – 2,612
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 15
- Dickson County – 72
- Dyer County – 34
- Fayette County – 56
- Fentress County – 4
- Franklin County – 36
- Gibson County – 43
- Giles County – 8
- Grainger County – 5
- Greene County – 44
- Grundy County – 28
- Hamblen County – 18
- Hamilton County – 156
- Hardeman County — 14
- Hardin County – 5
- Hawkins County – 30
- Haywood County — 20
- Henderson County — 7
- Henry County — 13
- Hickman County – 44
- Houston County – 5
- Humphreys County – 10
- Jackson County – 7
- Jefferson County – 19
- Johnson County – 3
- Knox County – 228
- Lake County – 55
- Lauderdale County – 21
- Lawrence County – 17
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 13
- Loudon County – 33
- Macon County – 40
- Madison County – 135
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 22
- Maury County – 42
- McMinn County – 92
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 8
- Monroe County – 20
- Montgomery County – 146
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 6
- Obion County — 13
- Overton County – 8
- Perry County – 9
- Polk County – 8
- Putnam County – 121
- Rhea County – 5
- Roane County – 7
- Robertson County – 148
- Rutherford County – 474
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 5
- Sevier County – 49
- Shelby County – 2,507
- Smith County – 21
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 49
- Sumner County – 623
- Tipton County – 98
- Trousdale County — 123
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 7
- Washington County – 54
- Wayne County – 4
- Weakley County — 23
- White County – 7
- Williamson County – 411
- Wilson County – 253
- Out of state – 254
- Pending – 33
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 4,597
- Black or African-American – 2,233
- Other/Multiracial – 719
- Asian – 259
- Pending – 2,927
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,390
- Hispanic – 977
- Pending – 3,368
Gender:
- Female – 4,916
- Male – 5,508
- Pending – 311
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.