10,735 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 199 deaths, 1,045 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,735 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 30. In addition, 199 people have died, and 1,045 are hospitalized. Another 5,338 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 28

Bedford County – 173

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 594

Blount County – 56

Bradley County – 49

Campbell County – 15

Cannon County –12

Carroll County – 18

Carter County — 12

Cheatham County – 46

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County –16

Coffee County – 36

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 74

Davidson County – 2,612

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 15

Dickson County – 72

Dyer County – 34

Fayette County – 56

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 36

Gibson County – 43

Giles County – 8

Grainger County – 5

Greene County – 44

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 18

Hamilton County – 156

Hardeman County — 14

Hardin County – 5

Hawkins County – 30

Haywood County — 20

Henderson County — 7

Henry County — 13

Hickman County – 44

Houston County – 5

Humphreys County – 10

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 19

Johnson County – 3

Knox County – 228

Lake County – 55

Lauderdale County – 21

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 13

Loudon County – 33

Macon County – 40

Madison County – 135

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 22

Maury County – 42

McMinn County – 92

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 8

Monroe County – 20

Montgomery County – 146

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 13

Overton County – 8

Perry County – 9

Polk County – 8

Putnam County – 121

Rhea County – 5

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 148

Rutherford County – 474

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 49

Shelby County – 2,507

Smith County – 21

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 49

Sumner County – 623

Tipton County – 98

Trousdale County — 123

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 7

Washington County – 54

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 23

White County – 7

Williamson County – 411

Wilson County – 253

Out of state – 254

Pending – 33

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 4,597

Black or African-American – 2,233

Other/Multiracial – 719

Asian – 259

Pending – 2,927

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,390

Hispanic – 977

Pending – 3,368

Gender:

Female – 4,916

Male – 5,508

Pending – 311

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.