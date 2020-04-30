10,735 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 199 deaths, 1,045 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 10,735 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, April 30. In addition, 199 people have died, and 1,045 are hospitalized. Another 5,338 have recovered.

April 30

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 28
  • Bedford County – 173
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 594
  • Blount County – 56
  • Bradley County – 49
  • Campbell County – 15
  • Cannon County –12
  • Carroll County – 18
  • Carter County — 12
  • Cheatham County – 46
  • Chester County – 10
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 5
  • Cocke County –16
  • Coffee County – 36
  • Crockett County — 7
  • Cumberland County – 74
  • Davidson County – 2,612
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 15
  • Dickson County – 72
  • Dyer County – 34
  • Fayette County – 56
  • Fentress County – 4
  • Franklin County – 36
  • Gibson County – 43
  • Giles County – 8
  • Grainger County – 5
  • Greene County – 44
  • Grundy County – 28
  • Hamblen County – 18
  • Hamilton County – 156
  • Hardeman County — 14
  • Hardin County – 5
  • Hawkins County – 30
  • Haywood County — 20
  • Henderson County — 7
  • Henry County — 13
  • Hickman County – 44
  • Houston County – 5
  • Humphreys County – 10
  • Jackson County – 7
  • Jefferson County – 19
  • Johnson County – 3
  • Knox County – 228
  • Lake County – 55
  • Lauderdale County – 21
  • Lawrence County – 17
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 13
  • Loudon County – 33
  • Macon County – 40
  • Madison County – 135
  • Marion County – 29
  • Marshall County – 22
  • Maury County – 42
  • McMinn County – 92
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 8
  • Monroe County – 20
  • Montgomery County – 146
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 6
  • Obion County — 13
  • Overton County – 8
  • Perry County – 9
  • Polk County – 8
  • Putnam County – 121
  • Rhea County – 5
  • Roane County – 7
  • Robertson County – 148
  • Rutherford County – 474
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 5
  • Sevier County – 49
  • Shelby County – 2,507
  • Smith County – 21
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 49
  • Sumner County – 623
  • Tipton County – 98
  • Trousdale County — 123
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 7
  • Washington County – 54
  • Wayne County – 4
  • Weakley County — 23
  • White County – 7
  • Williamson County – 411
  • Wilson County – 253
  • Out of state – 254
  • Pending – 33

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

April 30 Race

Race:

  • White – 4,597
  • Black or African-American – 2,233
  • Other/Multiracial – 719
  • Asian – 259
  • Pending – 2,927

April 30 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,390
  • Hispanic – 977
  • Pending – 3,368

April 30 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 4,916
  • Male – 5,508
  • Pending – 311

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts