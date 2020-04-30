145 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — An additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 145, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the newest patient is a 66-year-old woman. She is not currently hospitalized.

Seven Madison County residents are hospitalized, and two of those patients are currently on ventilators, according to the health department.

Zip Code:

38305: 93 (64%)

38301: 36 (24%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (3%)

38313: 4 (3%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 96 (66%)

White: 40 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 1 (1%)

Gender:

Female: 79 (54%)

Male: 67 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 87 (60%)

Not recovered: 24 (17%)

Better: 18 (12%)

Unknown: 16 (11%)

Age: