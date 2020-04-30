145 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — An additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 145, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Coronavirus

The health department says the newest patient is a 66-year-old woman. She is not currently hospitalized.

Seven Madison County residents are hospitalized, and two of those patients are currently on ventilators, according to the health department.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 93 (64%)
  • 38301: 36 (24%)
  • 38356: 3 (2%)
  • 38391: 3 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (3%)
  • 38313: 4 (3%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 96 (66%)
  • White: 40 (28%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 1 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 1 (1%)

Gender:

  • Female: 79 (54%)
  • Male: 67 (46%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 87 (60%)
  • Not recovered: 24 (17%)
  • Better: 18 (12%)
  • Unknown: 16 (11%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 3 (2%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 19 (13%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 19 (13%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 27 (19%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 43 (29%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 22 (15%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 10 (7%)
  • 80 + : 1 (1%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts