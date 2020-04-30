145 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — An additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 145, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The health department says the newest patient is a 66-year-old woman. She is not currently hospitalized.
Seven Madison County residents are hospitalized, and two of those patients are currently on ventilators, according to the health department.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 93 (64%)
- 38301: 36 (24%)
- 38356: 3 (2%)
- 38391: 3 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (3%)
- 38313: 4 (3%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 96 (66%)
- White: 40 (28%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 1 (1%)
- Unspecified: 1 (1%)
Gender:
- Female: 79 (54%)
- Male: 67 (46%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 87 (60%)
- Not recovered: 24 (17%)
- Better: 18 (12%)
- Unknown: 16 (11%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 3 (2%)
- 21 – 30 years: 19 (13%)
- 31 – 40 years: 19 (13%)
- 41 – 50 years: 27 (19%)
- 51 – 60 years: 43 (29%)
- 61 – 70 years: 22 (15%)
- 71 – 80 years: 10 (7%)
- 80 + : 1 (1%)