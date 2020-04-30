Drive-up birthday party held for local principal

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — A group of teachers didn’t let the coronavirus stop their birthday celebration.

The staff at Isaac Lane Elementary School did a birthday drive-up for their principal, Richard Willis, Thursday morning.

The staff has been keeping in touch despite not being able to see each other for the past few weeks.

They wanted to make sure Principal Willis had a birthday bash. When that couldn’t happen in person, they did the next best thing.

“For them to come out today and celebrate me… I really feel special. I really feel loved,” Willis said.

Almost 25 cars showed up for the drive-up party.

Afterwards, they all got in front of their cars and sang happy birthday.