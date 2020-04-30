Governor releases guidelines for ‘close contact’ businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the state’s Economic Recovery Group released guidance Thursday for “close contact” services to return to operation next Wednesday.

In a news release, the group says businesses in 89 of the state’s 95 counties can allow those services to resume on Wednesday, May 6.

Those remaining counties are Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan. Those counties will be creating plans in conjunction with their local health departments.

The state is recommending that these businesses strictly adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The release says those guidelines apply to personal services, including barbershops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail spas, massage therapy services and similar businesses that require close, prolonged contact with customers.

The guidelines include:

Business Process Adaptations

Limit the number of customers to 50% of fire code capacity, and practice strict social distancing between customers

Services will be offered by appointment only; no walk-ins

Make appropriate physical modifications to accommodate social distancing. Workstations should be at least 6 feet apart, with additional measures taken as necessary to ensure that all people stay 6 feet apart at all times except for the staff providing a service to their client; physical barriers to be used where necessary

Prohibit use of waiting areas (e.g., could adopt such practices as notifying customers by call or text message) or serenity lounges; limit use of other common areas by multiple people at one time (e.g., elevators, breakrooms, etc.)

Ensure thorough workstation and equipment disinfection after each customer (i.e. sanitize all equipment, instruments, capes, smocks, linens, chairs and work area); alternatively, utilize single-use or disposable items

Implement enhanced sanitization of commonly touched surfaces and equipment (i.e., at least every two hours and when visibly soiled), using CDC recommended sanitizers and disinfecting protocols

Discard any single-use tools (e.g., files, buffers, neck strips) immediately after use

Daily deep cleaning and sanitization to be completed for high-touch areas (tanning beds, massage tables, salon chairs, etc.)

Use appropriate temperatures for washers and dryers to ensure thorough sanitization of towels, linens, etc.

Do not allow non-customer companions to accompany customer during a service

Do not allow group or communal settings for close contact personal services (e.g., couples’ massages, salt rooms, saunas, pools)

Consumer Protection

Services that require removing face coverings (e.g., beard shaving/trimming, facials, etc.) are not permitted in Phase 1

Do not offer any self-serve food or beverages. Temporarily close water fountains. Encourage users to provide their own water

Prohibit congregating in break rooms, check-in counters

Customers should wear a cloth face covering at all times while in the premises (not N-95 or medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) and as recommended by the CDC and executive order of the governor. Use other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC

For massage, prone positions could be uncomfortable or dangerous for clients who are wearing face coverings. Accordingly, massage professionals may consider other appropriate precautions such as draping a client’s head and face cradle cover with a thin cotton pillowcase. Otherwise, a face covering should be worn during portions of treatment in which the client is not prone or facedown

Screen customers for illness upon their entry into the premises

Employee Protection

Screen and temperature-check all employees reporting to work for COVID-19 symptoms

Employees should increase hygiene practices—wash hands more frequently, avoid touching face, practice good respiratory etiquette when coughing or sneezing. Change any protective garments on a regular basis and sanitize reusable garments such as aprons or smocks at least once per day.

Employees should wear a cloth face covering (not N-95 or medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers) and other personal protection items as recommended by the CDC; if masks become wet or visibly dirty, the mask should be replaced

All employees should wash hands between serving each customer, and more frequently as necessary. If appropriate for the service provided, gloves are recommended and should be discarded after each customer. The use of gloves should not be considered a replacement for frequent handwashing

Perform regular disinfection of high-touch surface areas (e.g., door handles, counter space, light switches, tools and instruments) at least every two hours and when visibly dirty

To see the full guidance list, click here.