Gyms to start reopening in parts of the state May 1

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–As part of Governor Bill Lee’s plans, another set of facilities are set to reopen.

“I’m so excited! I’m so appreciative of our members because they’ve been so patient through this,” owner Chris Newton said.

Newton owns Pulse 24/7 Fitness in Lexington, and looks forward to reopening May 1.

His gym will operate under new, strict guidelines outlined in Governor Lee’s plans.

“Cardio machines are already so close together, so we’ll block off the middle one, that way we can make sure people have distance,” Newton said.

“We’re asking, with a huge emphasis, for the members to clean the machines before and after use,” certified personal trainer Gary Byrd said.

Their locker rooms, showers, and tanning beds will be closed.

Pulse’s Fuel Bar also will not make smoothies at this time, but will continue selling drinks with a closed lid.

Newton says he is working on staffing hours to make sure someone is there at all times.

The gym will also run at 50 percent capacity, meaning fewer people inside.

“One of the most popular things here at Pulse is our aerobics classes ran by Angie Sipes, and the hard thing for her is she will have to run her classes at 50 percent,” Newton said.

Byrd plans on making adjustments for his sessions.

“I’ll be making are making sure every machine is clean before my client gets on it, and of course I’ll be cleaning after as always,” Byrd said.

He also plans to limit spotting for clients and keep his distance.

“I cannot tell you how excited my clients are to know that we’re going to get to open back up, and they’ll get to start training again,” Byrd said, “even clients who came to me and didn’t like the gym, they’re telling me now they can’t wait to get back in here.”

Since locker rooms will be closed, Newton encourages customers to come into the gym already dressed in workout wear.

