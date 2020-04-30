Hardin County prepares for businesses to reopen

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Many businesses across the state have started reopening this week, with restaurants opening on Monday and retail businesses on Wednesday.

Hardin County Mayor Kevin Davis says this is just the first phase of reopening for most counties.

“It’s in the phase for opening up retail businesses, gives them guidelines, also it’s giving the opening date for beauty salons, barber shops, et cetera,” said Mayor Davis.

Tennesseans are urged to continue limiting activity and staying home as much as possible to preserve and build on the health progress that has been made.

Alex Homra, owner of Rib Cage of Pickwick, says he doesn’t feel bad about businesses reopening.

“We still have the take out. We are not opening yet, but I don’t feel too bad about it. I mean, I am glad to see the economy trying to get back up going again,” Homra said.

It is recommended to continue wearing personal protective equipment, like masks or other face coverings, and continue hygiene practices.

“Wednesday, people will continue to follow the guidelines, CDC standards that Tennessee has instituted, continuously wear our masks in public if we are out in public first and foremost,” Mayor Davis said.

“I am one of those that believes that fear is worse than the disease. We’ve got to get this economy going,” Homra said.

“Good to see people out and wanting to get back to work,” Mayor Davis said.