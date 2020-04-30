Liberty Tech hosts drive-thru celebration for graduates

JACKSON, Tenn. — Celebrating our graduates is looking a little different nowadays.

Thursday, teachers, administrators, and staff at Liberty Technology Magnet High School hosted a drive-thru celebration for their graduates.

They were able to pick up their caps and gowns, yearbooks, and a yard sign.

“We want the best for you, and we want to celebrate you today and always,” said Principal Brad Barnett. “We’re still here to help you in all the ways we’ve helped the seniors in past classes for college entrance and all those things.”

A date for their graduation has not been set yet.