Library urges people to return books; plans to offer curbside service

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library says they’re not sure when they will open again–but they are urging those who have checked out a book or any other items to return them as soon as possible for safety reasons.

“We’re asking that you return them now, so that we can quarantine them for 72 hours. We’ve been told that the coronavirus can live on plastic for 72 hours, and many of our DVDs and our books are covered in plastic,” said Library Director Dinah Harris.

The library has not been charging overdue fees to this point. But with plans to start curbside service starting next week, they need those books back on the shelves.

“We will allow people to place out of zone hold in our catalog. If they don’t have internet access, they can call us on the phone and we will place the hold in the catalog for them,” Harris said. “When they get to the library, they can call and let us know they’re outside.”

The library says they will begin to allow a very limited number of appointments for internet service as well.

“A couple of computers set up for government services, for the people that are needing to file unemployment, or their income tax, things such as that,” Harris said.

The library has always been a communal place, and the library staff is hoping they can get back to that in a safe manner.

“We’re going to have to go slow, but we are very eager to get back to work and serving our community,” Harris said.