JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Courthouse is expected to reopen Friday, May 1.

The courthouse will be open at 9 a.m., but new safety measures will be in place.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering and visitors will be screened prior to entering the courthouse.

In addition, no more than 20 people will be allowed in the courthouse at a time.

The deadline to renew license tags has also been extended through June 15.