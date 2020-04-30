Madison County Sheriff’s Office discuss employees’ COVID-19 exposure

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced more employees have tested positive for coronavirus, and more businesses could be reopening in Jackson soon.

“We’ve only had six employees that have tested positive. They were immediately sent home, some of them before they came to the jail,” said Sheriff John Mehr.

Thursday, in a press briefing, the sheriff’s office said all these employees are now better, but two people did have contact with inmates.

“They were put in isolation by themselves for the mandatory time and had no problems with it,” said Captain Tom Rudder.

Kim Tedford, Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director, also announced what Mayors Scott Conger and Jimmy Harris called exciting news.

“We chose to stick with our economic recovery plan that we had put in place that allows us to move into phase two on Monday, May 4, barring any kind of deviant from our metrics that we have in place,” Tedford said.

That means more businesses, like salons, barber shops, gyms, nail spas, and others will be able to open.

“This is what has come out of our discussions, so this has been blessed by all of our group. It has my signature and the mayors’ signatures,” Tedford said.

And from what the mayors say, things have been going well with phase one.

“It sounds like from what I at least understand, the restaurant part of it is going quite well,” Mayor Harris said.

“I think people are taking the precautions very seriously,” said Mayor Conger.

The mayors said they plan on meeting with businesses in coming days.

Across the state, gyms are set to reopen Friday, and salons can open May 6.

Click here to read City of Jackson’s Economic Recovery Plan.