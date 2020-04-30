TCA hosts cap and gown pickup for students

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — Trinity Christian Academy continued a yearly tradition for its graduating seniors. Usually, the TCA seniors will pick up their cap and gown and have a fiesta party.

This year, the staff opted for a drive-up cap and gown ceremony with some help from Tulum’s restaurant.

Each student got their graduation materials and some chips and salsa from the local Jackson restaurant.

“In a time like now when a lot of traditions have been taken away, it’s important to hold on to the ones we can, and we’re doing what we can for them today,” said Frank Clampitt, Dean of Students and Director of Student Ministries for TCA.

TCA has around 50 students in their graduating class.