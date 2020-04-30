UTM names reentry task force for COVID-19
MARTIN, Tenn. — University of Tennessee at Martin chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has named a reentry task force, which will recommend steps for the university to move forward during COVID-19, according to a news release.
Because of the pandemic, the university moved to having spring, Maymester and summer classes online, and decisions are pending for when and how events, activities and fall classes will resume and operate, according to the release.
The task force is divided into various subcommittees that will send recommendations to the university’s leadership team, the release says.
The task force will also consider possible scenarios, including reopening in August, a delayed opening with an online start for the fall semester, and a return to campus mid-semester, the release says. The group will also look into a completely online operation, according to the release.
Members of the task force are:
- Chairs: Philip Smartt, Faculty/Agriculture; Shannon Deal, Student Health and Counseling
- Advisers to the Chairs: Holly Rowan, emergency management protocols
Laura Foltz, budget considerations and assignments
Membership:
- John Blue, Student Affairs/Boling University Center
- Emalee Buttrey, Faculty/Agriculture
- Ashley Bynum, Intercollegiate Athletics
- David Carithers, Faculty/English Department Chair
- Kiara Castleman, Academic Records
- Bonnie Daniel, Information Technology Center/Canvas course delivery
- Olivia Fernandez, Information Technology Services
- Deb Gibson, Faculty/Health and Human Performance
- Katie High, Interim Dean, College of Business and Global Affairs
- Bud Grimes, University Relations
- Ryan Martin, Residence Life
- Tim Nipp, Facilities
- Ali Sabahi, Faculty/Biological Sciences
- Anderson Starling, Faculty/Political Science
- Mike Swaim, Alumnus/Pharmacist
- Destin Tucker, Undergraduate Admissions
- Michael Washington, Human Resources
- Erin Weber, Paul Meek Library