UTM names reentry task force for COVID-19

MARTIN, Tenn. — University of Tennessee at Martin chancellor Dr. Keith Carver has named a reentry task force, which will recommend steps for the university to move forward during COVID-19, according to a news release.

Because of the pandemic, the university moved to having spring, Maymester and summer classes online, and decisions are pending for when and how events, activities and fall classes will resume and operate, according to the release.

The task force is divided into various subcommittees that will send recommendations to the university’s leadership team, the release says.

The task force will also consider possible scenarios, including reopening in August, a delayed opening with an online start for the fall semester, and a return to campus mid-semester, the release says. The group will also look into a completely online operation, according to the release.

Members of the task force are:

Chairs: Philip Smartt, Faculty/Agriculture; Shannon Deal, Student Health and Counseling

Advisers to the Chairs: Holly Rowan, emergency management protocols

Laura Foltz, budget considerations and assignments

Membership: