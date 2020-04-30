West Tennessee woman celebrates 104th birthday

SAVANNAH, Tenn. – A west Tennessee woman experienced a birthday party she will never forget.

Thursday was Lousie Smith’s birthday and to celebrate, everyone decorated their cars with birthday banners, circled the parking lot of Riverwick Senior Living-Assisted Facility in Savannah honking their horns and gave Ms. Smith presents and made happy birthday wishes from a distance.

“She’s a wonderful lady she’s done lots of things for the community. We love her so much she is one of our patients. It’s just an honor for us to be able to do this for her today,” said Jillian Taylor, account executive with Unity Hospice.

Smith turns 104 years-old Thursday.