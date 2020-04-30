Winds Will Finally Calm Down Overnight

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Wednesday, April 29th

Once again, winds have been gusting between 20 and 30 mph across West Tennessee. We’re finally going to see calmer weather tonight and tomorrow which will be followed by a warming trend. Get ready for temperatures to return to the 80s!

TONIGHT

Skies will become mostly clear overnight. Light winds and clear skies will allow for temperatures to drop to the middle and upper 40s by sunrise Friday morning.

Tomorrow will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the middle to upper 70s – what a way to start May! Winds will remain light and dry weather is forecast to continue into the upcoming weekend. Our next best chance for rain shows up Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front nears West Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

