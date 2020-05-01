11,891 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 204 deaths, 1,113 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 11,891 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, May 1. In addition, 204 people have died, and 1,113 are hospitalized. Another 5,546 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 28

Bedford County – 184

Benton County – 5

Bledsoe County – 595

Blount County – 58

Bradley County – 52

Campbell County – 16

Cannon County – 12

Carroll County – 18

Carter County — 13

Cheatham County – 48

Chester County – 10

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 5

Cocke County – 16

Coffee County – 36

Crockett County — 7

Cumberland County – 74

Davidson County – 2,652

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 17

Dickson County – 74

Dyer County – 36

Fayette County – 59

Fentress County – 4

Franklin County – 36

Gibson County – 45

Giles County – 8

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 44

Grundy County – 28

Hamblen County – 18

Hamilton County – 160

Hardeman County — 16

Hardin County – 5

Hawkins County – 30

Haywood County — 23

Henderson County — 7

Henry County — 13

Hickman County – 44

Houston County – 5

Humphreys County – 11

Jackson County – 7

Jefferson County – 20

Johnson County – 3

Knox County – 233

Lake County – 55

Lauderdale County – 21

Lawrence County – 17

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 14

Loudon County – 32

Macon County – 41

Madison County – 136

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 23

Maury County – 44

McMinn County – 94

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 9

Monroe County – 21

Montgomery County – 146

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 6

Obion County — 14

Overton County – 8

Perry County – 12

Polk County – 8

Putnam County – 122

Rhea County – 5

Roane County – 7

Robertson County – 157

Rutherford County – 502

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 5

Sevier County – 49

Shelby County – 2,599

Smith County – 22

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 49

Sumner County – 632

Tipton County – 98

Trousdale County — 1,020

Unicoi County – 2

Union County —3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 8

Washington County – 55

Wayne County – 4

Weakley County — 23

White County – 7

Williamson County – 416

Wilson County – 259

Out of state – 258

Pending – 33

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 4,937

Black or African-American – 2,447

Other/Multiracial – 761

Asian – 274

Pending – 3,472

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 6,603

Hispanic – 1,066

Pending – 4,222

Gender:

Female – 5,047

Male – 6,104

Pending – 740

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.